Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
S.C. lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from dead housekeeper’s family
A Grain bin collapsed in Lebo on Wednesday spilling 12,000 bushel of grain.
No injuries reported in Lebo grain bin collapse
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster