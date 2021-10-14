Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines announced

The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit
Topeka High students honored Thursday for academic excellence
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
FILE - Earl Old Person, chief of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mt., wears a ceremonial...
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92
This undated image provided by pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral...
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December