Four arrested after K9 finds meth, hallucenogenics in vehicle

From left to right: Dustin Voelker, Natasha Rena Popp, Charity Lynn Schultz, Elizabeth Marie Willis(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Jackson Co. after a K9 alerted deputies to the presence of methamphetamine and hallucinogenics on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says four are behind bars after a traffic stop near 142nd and US Highway 75 on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Lincoln Town Car just before 3 p.m. south of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation.

Deputies said a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made:

  • Driver - Elizabeth Marie Willis, 32, of Lawrence - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Passenger - Dustin Michael Voelker, 33, of Tonganoxie - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Passenger - Charity Lynn Schultz, 42, of Ottawa - possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Passenger - Natasha Rena Popp, 49, of Salina - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

