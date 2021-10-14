FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J

(CNN) - Thursday kicks off two days of meetings for the FDA’s vaccine advisors.

Thursday they’re scheduled to vote on whether to recommend Moderna’s application for a half-size booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups at least six months after the second dose.

The company said the goal is to increase protection and help worldwide vaccine supply.

Friday, Johnson & Johnson’s booster will be up for a vote; though if it does receive a recommendation, the company wants the FDA to decide who would get it and when.

If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use authorization.

Then it’ll be in the hands of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers before a CDC decision.

“Sometime in the first couple of days of November, we very likely will get a recommendation from the CDC,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Also on Friday’s agenda is the consideration of mixing and matching shots. Nine different combinations that have been studied.

“The most important takeaways are two things. One is that all of these different nine combinations are safe, as in there are no new or different side effects, so all of these appear to be safe. And then the second big takeaway is that all of these combinations induced a pretty strong, robust antibody response,” said Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.

But advisers aren’t scheduled to vote on the issue just yet.

The FDA’s vaccine advisers are also scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 to talk about pediatric vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.