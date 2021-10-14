Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned

Latest News

Peoples Forum - City of Manhattan City Commission Candidates 2021
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Silver Lake’s Gannon Remer
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Silver Lake’s Gannon Remer
Homestead Assisted Living residents and staff fully vaccinated, no longer need masks
Homestead Assisted Living residents and staff fully vaccinated, no longer need masks
Best friends Tara, Claire, and Laina pose together at Seaman Middle School during Down Syndrome...
Teens shine positive light on disabilities for Down Syndrome Awareness Month