Advertisement

Evergy warns residents to check electric blankets, heating pads before use

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With colder temperatures on the horizon, Evergy has warned residents to check their electric blankets and heating pads before use this year.

As cooler temperatures settle in over Northeast Kansas and warmer clothes and electric blankets become more common, Evergy says it wanted to share safety tips with residents on how to use electric blankets this fall and winter.

Evergy said heating pads and electric blankets can be a huge help for those who cannot seem to get warm on cooler fall and winter nights. However, it said these blankets could be a fire hazard if not used correctly.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, heating pads and electric blankets cause about 500 fires each year. Almost all of these fires involve equipment that is over a decade old.

If planning to use an electric blanket in the coming months, Evergy said Kansans should remember the following before plugging in:

  • Look for dark, charred, or frayed spots or indications the electric cord is cracked or frayed. Replace any worn or old heating pad or electric blanket.
  • Do not allow anything on top of a heating pad or electric blanket when it is in use. When covered by anything, including other blankets or pets, electric blankets may overheat.
  • Never fold electric blankets when in use. Folded or tucked-in blankets could overheat and cause a fire.  Heating appliances, such as heating pads and electric blankets should never be left on unattended or used while sleeping.

For more information about Evergy, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka

Latest News

Kansas head coach David Beaty applauds his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Former Kansas football coach Beaty withdrawn from NCAA case
FILE
Nominations open for grand, junior marshal of 2021 Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade
Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn
Dollar General has given a $2,000 grant to Geary Co. Schools to improve literacy in a Kansas...
Kansas juvenile detention facility gets $2,000 grant to improve literacy