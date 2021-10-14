Evergy warns residents to check electric blankets, heating pads before use

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With colder temperatures on the horizon, Evergy has warned residents to check their electric blankets and heating pads before use this year.

As cooler temperatures settle in over Northeast Kansas and warmer clothes and electric blankets become more common, Evergy says it wanted to share safety tips with residents on how to use electric blankets this fall and winter.

Evergy said heating pads and electric blankets can be a huge help for those who cannot seem to get warm on cooler fall and winter nights. However, it said these blankets could be a fire hazard if not used correctly.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, heating pads and electric blankets cause about 500 fires each year. Almost all of these fires involve equipment that is over a decade old.

If planning to use an electric blanket in the coming months, Evergy said Kansans should remember the following before plugging in:

Look for dark, charred, or frayed spots or indications the electric cord is cracked or frayed. Replace any worn or old heating pad or electric blanket.

Do not allow anything on top of a heating pad or electric blanket when it is in use. When covered by anything, including other blankets or pets, electric blankets may overheat.

Never fold electric blankets when in use. Folded or tucked-in blankets could overheat and cause a fire. Heating appliances, such as heating pads and electric blankets should never be left on unattended or used while sleeping.

