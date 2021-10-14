Emporia woman abandons more than a dozen dogs after eviction

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dogs were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter Tuesday after officials say their owner abandoned them after an eviction.

According to KVOE Radio, nearly 15 shepherd-mix dogs were rescued Tuesday. The exact number of dogs recused at the time of the original report was unclear.

Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille tells KVOE that some of the dogs have medical conditions that need attention.

Achille also said the shelter was full prior to the dogs’ arrival and they are in need of dog food and additional financial contributions to support the abandoned animals.

Shephard-mix dogs rescued from Emporia residence on Tuesday. (KVOE)

The former dogs’ owner’s name and previous address was not released.

To assist the shelter, you can contact them via phone at (620) 342-4477.

