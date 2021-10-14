Advertisement

Dickinson Co. Emergency Communications says goodbye to late, recently retired Director

Russell Wilkins, 60, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11. He recently retired as Communications...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Dickinson County Emergency Communications is saying goodbye to late and recently retired Communications Director Russell Wilkins, who passed away on Monday.

The Dickinson County Emergency Communications Center says Russell Wilkins, 60, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11. Wilkins recently retired as the Communications Director for Dickinson Co.

The Emergency Communications Center said Wilkins was born in Abilene, grew up in Navarre and graduated from Chapman High School in 1979. He married Andrea Beth Norton in 1980 and had two sons with her before she passed away in 2008. He then married Angie Woolslayer in 2011, who survives of the home.

Emergency Communications said Wilkins’ family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. A private service will be held for the family at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Memorial donations in Wilkins’ name can be given to CrimeStoppers of Dickinson Co. or Home Health of Dickinson Co. Donations can be sent in care of the funeral home, Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410.

To read Wilkins’ obituary, click HERE.

