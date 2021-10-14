Despite earlier plans to abstain, Blue Cross, Blue Shield to require COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite earlier plans to not require employee COVID-19 vaccines, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will have to require the vaccine for employees following President Biden’s executive order.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says President Joe Biden’s executive order imposed a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal contractors, which requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said it is considered a federal contractor due to its Federal Employee Program contract, and will therefore require employees to be fully vaccinated.

“Although Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas encourages people to get vaccinated, we respect our employees’ individual choices and did not plan to mandate vaccinations,” said BCBSKS. “In fact, we’ve made sure to set up a work environment that can accommodate all employees, regardless of their vaccination choice.”

That said, BCBSKS said it is required to follow the federal rules imposed by the mandate and will work with employees to provide support and resources as needed.

