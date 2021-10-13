Wednesday forecast: Dry shortly after sunrise, near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **SHORT TERM FORECAST: Rain will continue moving east with the main hazard being 50-60 mph wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain that may lead to isolated flooding. The rain will be east of the WIBW viewing area by 8am.**

A cold front pushes through today which will limit how warm it’ll get despite the mild start in the 60s. In fact temperatures for the next several days will be at or below average for this time of year.

The next round of rain will come through Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. This may be more scattered in nature vs the widespread nature of our last two storm systems. This means there could be spots that don’t get any rain at all. The hazards from this storm system will just be lightning as severe weather is not expected.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Dry conditions are expected for all of northeast KS by 8am. This will lead to clouds clearing out and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s in north-central KS with low-mid 70s farther south and east you are. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Scattered showers with a few t-storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Showers with a few t-storms will continue Thursday night with dry conditions on Friday. Clouds may linger into Friday though which will set-up a chilly day as highs will only make it up in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds gusting around 20 mph will make it cool as well.

The good news is winds diminish by the evening just in time for high school football or any other Friday night plans you might have. Of course it’ll be cool with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 40s by 9-10pm.

The calm winds and clear skies will be key as to how cool it’s able to get Friday night. There will be spots that are able to get down in the mid 30s for the potential for frost so we’re continuing to keep an eye on that.

The daytime hours of this weekend with highs mainly in the 60s (although 70s are possible on Sunday) and sunny skies will be perfect. Winds will be around 10 mph or less as well.

Taking Action:

If you’re going to be on the roads before 7am you’ll be dealing with the rain after 7am most spots will be dry with the rain continuing to push east of HWY 75.

One more round of rain tomorrow afternoon however several spots may be dry.

Frost is possible Saturday morning: It won’t be widespread so keep checking back as to if and where the possibility exists.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.