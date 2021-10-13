Advertisement

Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who were employed with the Kansas Department on Aging. They are accused with helping John Colt escape from the Larned State Hospital.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two state employees have been arrested and accused of helping John Colt escape the Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Sheriff said Rachel Perez and Liliana Houser, both employees of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, were arrested in connection to Colt’s escape.

Colt, who is a convicted sex offender, walked out of the sexual predator treatment program on January 30. Investigators say he planned the escape for several months obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. He was captured in Utah last month.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they say a dangerous sexual predator walked away from the Larned State Hospital.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)

Perez faces multiple charges including obstructing the apprehension of a registered sex offender and unlawful sexual relations with a patient. Houser is charged with unlawful sexual relations with a patient and multiple counts of traffic in contraband in a care and treatment facility.

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned...
John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021.(KBI)

Preliminary hearings for both women are scheduled for later this month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

Plane crash graphic.
2 killed in small plane crash in flight bound for Salina
A white Chevrolet pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it slid off a rain-slickened road...
Truck slides off rain-slickened road Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 10-13-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 10-13-21