Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two state employees have been arrested and accused of helping John Colt escape the Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Sheriff said Rachel Perez and Liliana Houser, both employees of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, were arrested in connection to Colt’s escape.

Colt, who is a convicted sex offender, walked out of the sexual predator treatment program on January 30. Investigators say he planned the escape for several months obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. He was captured in Utah last month.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they say a dangerous sexual predator walked away from the Larned State Hospital. (Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)

Perez faces multiple charges including obstructing the apprehension of a registered sex offender and unlawful sexual relations with a patient. Houser is charged with unlawful sexual relations with a patient and multiple counts of traffic in contraband in a care and treatment facility.

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021. (KBI)

Preliminary hearings for both women are scheduled for later this month.

