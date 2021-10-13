Truck slides off rain-slickened road Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it slid off a rain-slickened road and went down a steep, grassy slope Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka, police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was occurred around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of S.W. Urish Road.

Police at the scene said a white, Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling north on S.W. Urish Road, just north of S.W. 29th, when it went down a grassy incline on the east side of the street.

The truck went between two parked vehicles and hit neither before coming to rest facing southeast in a parking lot.

Streets in the Topeka area were wet at the time of the crash after heavy rainfall moved through the area.

