Truck slides off rain-slickened road Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka

A white Chevrolet pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it slid off a rain-slickened road...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it slid off a rain-slickened road and went down a steep, grassy slope Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka, police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was occurred around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of S.W. Urish Road.

Police at the scene said a white, Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling north on S.W. Urish Road, just north of S.W. 29th, when it went down a grassy incline on the east side of the street.

The truck went between two parked vehicles and hit neither before coming to rest facing southeast in a parking lot.

Streets in the Topeka area were wet at the time of the crash after heavy rainfall moved through the area.

