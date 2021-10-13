Tornado-producing storms move through western Kansas Tuesday night

(KWCH) - 11:30 p.m. - Several people are without power in western Kansas after rain and strong winds blew through town Tuesday night.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative said portions of Ulysses are currently without power, and customers south of Sublette and near Rolla may also be without power due to the storms.

The Victory Electric Cooperative Association there were several outages in its coverage area due to the storms.

Both companies said crews are working to restore the outage as quickly and safely as possible. No estimated time of restoration was given.

OUTAGE | There are currently several outages throughout the area, due to the storms. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power restored. Thank you in advance for your patience. Posted by The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

10:30 p.m. - A tornado has been spotted 5 miles northwest of Dodge City, moving northeast. If you live in the area, you should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The tornado warning for Ford County, including Dodge City, goes until 10:45 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been reportedly moving through town.

Storm Team 12 says storms will continue to move west to east overnight, reaching central Kansas between 1 and 3 a.m. and the Wichita and Hutchinson area between 3 and 5 a.m. The main threat remains from Ness City back into northern Oklahoma.

10:17 p.m. - Eastbound I-70 is closed west of Grinnell due to a blown-over semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the highway is closed between exit 70 and exit 76. According to a tweet from Trooper Tod Hileman, traffic is being routed to US 83 south to US 40, then back to I-70 eastbound at the 76 milepost for an unknown amount of time.

Due to high winds and a semi being blown over, I-70 eastbound is shutdown between exit 70 to exit 76. Traffic is being routed to US 83 south to US 40, then back to I-70 eastbound at the 76 milepost for an unknown amount of time. Be mindful of the weather if you're traveling. pic.twitter.com/I7s1Lds4rK — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) October 13, 2021

9:50 p.m. Storm Team 12 said a tornado was been confirmed near the town of Copeland in the southwest corner of Gray County. The threat has since shifted north of Copeland and west of Montezuma. No damage has been reported.

9:49 PM - Tornado was reported with this storm at 9:36 PM. The circulation is now about 7 miles WNW of Montezuma moving northeast. #kswx pic.twitter.com/VF2OGRQ3ia — Peyton Sanders (@KWCHPeyton) October 13, 2021

Another storm near Garden City was packed with winds approaching 70 mph. Those storms have now pushed on to the east.

9:40 p.m. - A tornado watch has been extended into central Kansas - including Wichita, Salina, and Hutchinson - until 5 a.m. Storms will continue to move east overnight with a threat mainly for damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado or two will also remain possible.

Tornado Watch has been extended into central Kansas - including Wichita, Salina, and Hutchinson - until 5 AM. Storms will continue to move east overnight with a threat mainly for damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado or two will also remain possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/fLNdAXH4Cp — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) October 13, 2021

9:10 p.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Gove County until 9:45 p.m. Storm Team 12 Chief meteorologist Ross Janssen says the radar indicates strong rotation close to Oakley and I-70. People who live in Oakley should seek shelter now.

8 p.m. - More than a hundred people are without power in Sharon Springs after the report of a tornado touchdown.

The tornado reportedly struck a golf course on the south side of town and downed several power lines.

Attn Members: Yes, the tornado caused damage to the maintenance shed and Cart Shed B at the course. Please don't go out there. Damage will assessed in the morning and updates will be posted! Thank you! Posted by Sharon Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Sharon Springs is located in Wallace County, which was under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. along with Logan County.

Much of northwest Kansas remains under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. The Hoxie Police Department has opened up a community shelter at 1117 Sheridan Ave. at the Bowen Scout House.

“If storms become severe and you need to take shelter, use the south door and go to the basement,” said the sheriff’s office.

The radar is starting to get lots of activity in Wallace County and Southern Logan County. Currently Sheridan County is... Posted by Sheridan County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

There are also storm damage reports in Goodland where the window of a customer’s car was knocked out and a small tree was uprooted by a possible tornado. No warnings have been issued for that area at this time.

