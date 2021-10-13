Topeka Fire Dept. runs fire drill at Townsite Tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to the Townsite Tower this afternoon. But have no fear, it was just a drill.

Firefighters responded to the building and examined each room as if it were the real thing, as the employees evacuated and reconvened outside. The drill helps the building’s occupants familiarize themselves with its exit points, and fosters a calm response for a real situation.

As Fire Safety Month continue, that’s something TFD says is useful in any situation.

“That assists us in saving lives and making sure everyone is out of any structure, whether it’s a high rise building like this one or a single family home,” TFD Battalion Chief Anthony Standifer.

Standifer says knowing your exits and meeting points can help people stay calm during an emergency, saving lives.

