Topeka City Council votes to reinstate fees at some parking meters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free parking will be a thing of the past near Kansas Avenue after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Only council members Spencer Duncan and Michael Lesser opposed.

Parking meters will be un-bagged on the streets around Kansas Avenue between 6th and 10th street.

Parking will remain free along Kansas Avenue and on nights and weekends.

The city estimates parking fees will earn about a hundred thousand dollars in revenue each year, this is a small part in an effort to reach the amount needed to cover a one point three million dollar deficit in the 2022 budget.

Downtown Topeka President Rhiannon Friedman says the collected funds can be put back into downtown parking.

“The way we’re able to attract new businesses, headquarters, corporate offices, and retailers is by having parking garages and those assets don’t maintain themselves so those dollars still have to come from somewhere, it’s important that we are utilizing the parking dollars to be put back into that infrastructure,” said Friedman.

Enforcement is projected to begin November 1st but several council members recommended that the date be pushed back until after the holidays. Those discussions may happen at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.