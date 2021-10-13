Advertisement

Topeka City Council votes to reinstate fees at some parking meters

City of Topeka could vote to add parking meters on 6th and 10th streets
City of Topeka could vote to add parking meters on 6th and 10th streets
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free parking will be a thing of the past near Kansas Avenue after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Only council members Spencer Duncan and Michael Lesser opposed.

Parking meters will be un-bagged on the streets around Kansas Avenue between 6th and 10th street.

Parking will remain free along Kansas Avenue and on nights and weekends.

The city estimates parking fees will earn about a hundred thousand dollars in revenue each year, this is a small part in an effort to reach the amount needed to cover a one point three million dollar deficit in the 2022 budget.

Downtown Topeka President Rhiannon Friedman says the collected funds can be put back into downtown parking.

“The way we’re able to attract new businesses, headquarters, corporate offices, and retailers is by having parking garages and those assets don’t maintain themselves so those dollars still have to come from somewhere, it’s important that we are utilizing the parking dollars to be put back into that infrastructure,” said Friedman.

Enforcement is projected to begin November 1st but several council members recommended that the date be pushed back until after the holidays. Those discussions may happen at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
#4 EMPORIA STATE COMES FROM BEHIND FOR 5-3 WIN OVER NORTHEASTERN STATE
ESU soccer climbs to No. 3 in the country
Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Kids under 5 in Riley, Pottawatomie Counties can expand their home libraries for free
Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka
Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka