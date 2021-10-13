Stormont Vail records one new COVID death as 77% of those testing positive are unvaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has lost one patient to COVID-19 since Tuesday as 77% of those testing positive in the past month are unvaccinated.

Stormont Vail Health says as of Wednesday, Oct. 13, it has 26 inpatients that have tested positive for COVID-19. It said the percentage of positive patients that have not been vaccinated for the past 30 days is at 77%.

From Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it had one patient die with COVID-19 and there have been six discharges.

Currently, the health network said there are 40 COVID-positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus at its facilities in the past week is at 8.3% and the percent of positives that are unvaccinated in the same time is at 72%.

The health network said it has administered 91,779 vaccinations, including first, second and booster doses.

