Nija Canady commits to Stanford for softball and academics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The announcement was heard first on WIBW.

“Alright, well everyone is waiting here for your official announcement,” Mitchel Summers, 13 Sports Reporter, said. “Nija. Take it away. Where are you going to play college ball?”

“Yeah, so after talking with my family and trying to narrow down everything, I’ve decided to continue my softball and academic career at Stanford University.” Nija Canady, Topeka High athlete and Stanford commit, said.

It’s a decision Nija’s looked forward to.

“Oh, I’m very excited. Trust me,” Canady said. “I’ve been having to hold it in, but everyone knows I’m going to Stanford.”

And she was surrounded by her friends and family.

“I’m nervous. I’m scared and I’m just excited for my daughter right now,” Katherine Canady, Nija’s mother, said. “She’s going to California. And she’s going to Stanford. I love it.”

Nija Canady will join the Cardinal softball team.

“Couldn’t turn them down.” Bruce Canady, Nija’s father, said.

“I’m ready to compete,” Nija Canady said. “Every game. Every inning. Every pitch. I want to compete. I want to see how far I can push myself and get as far as I can go.”

It’s a life-changing opportunity to excel on the diamond and with at a respected institution.

“At first, you always think four years. But Stanford? You’re talking about the next 44 years,” Bruce Canady said. “And if you can get something from Stanford, you’ve done your job.””

“College isn’t just a four year decision. It’s a 40 year decision,” Nija Canady said. “So, I feel like Stanford, it’s going to prepare me for life. I’m excited for that.”

The softball sensation has made the Topeka High community proud.

“They’re getting a tremendous person,” Shane Miles, Topeka High Softball coach, said. “They’re going to get somebody that works their tail off. Both academically and on the field. She’s just the type of person you want your daughter to grow up to be.”

“I’m definitely excited to represent them in California at Stanford,” Nija Canady said. “Like how many people can say that?”

