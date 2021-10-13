New bakery, coming soon, makes their items 100% from scratch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bakery is opening in the Fairlawn Plaza with 100% of its items made from scratch.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Oct. 13, for Amanda’s Bakery Creations.

The bakery offers cakes, cupcakes, and cookies Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The owner of the store, Amanda Perry, has been turning flour into dough since she was just 3 years old.

The store is located in the Fairlawn Plaza at 5331 S.W. 22nd pl.

The full menu can be found at it website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.