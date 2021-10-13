National leaders to discuss prevention measures for children with residents at Kansas Prevention Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National leaders will discuss prevention measures for children with Kansans at an upcoming Prevention Conference.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says it has partnered with the Kansas Prevention Collaborative to host its fourth annual Kansas Prevention Conference from Oct. 21-22, with a pre-conference session on Oct. 20.

KDADS said the 2021 conference, “Strong for the Next Generation,” is a virtual event and will welcome two nationally recognized keynote speakers.

In 2020, KDADS said the conference drew over 175 virtual attendees who joined for educational opportunities meant to help prevention work throughout the state.

The Department said the KPC Conference will provide attendees with educational opportunities to increase awareness of emerging trends in prevention, build skills and knowledge to prevent suicide, tobacco, alcohol and other drug abuse, as well as advocate for best practices. It said participants will also learn ways to connect and network with communities and advocate for best practices in prevention.

“Each year this conference attracts people across that state who understand that the work we do around prevention is a fundamental part of the larger public health conversation we must have in our state,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Bringing everyone together is one of the ways we can share our knowledge with coalitions and communities across the state in an effort to empower them to move forward with some of the strategies presented in the diverse breakout sessions offered.”

KDADS said the conference will kick off on Oct. 21 with opening remarks from Secretary Howard followed by a keynote address by speaker Dr. Wanda Boone, founder of Together for Resilient Youth.

Dr. Boone’s presentation will discuss traumatic events and experiences and how they impact prevention as she also takes a dive into the importance of identifying trauma as a social determinant of health and how to apply a resilience-based, equity informed and community-driven lens to prevention.

KDADS said National Director of Children’s Programs at Betty Ford Center, Jerry Moe, MA, will also give a keynote presentation, “Through a Child’s Eyes,” on the second day of the conference. He will talk about how children are impacted in a family with alcoholism and drug addiction and discuss specific prevention strategies that can make a real difference in their lives.

The Department said its Behavioral Health Services Commission and KPC will provide the learning opportunity to communities throughout the Sunflower State.

For more information about the conference or to view the schedule, click HERE.

