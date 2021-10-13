Advertisement

Machinists union vows to fight Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation vaccine mandates

Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The International Association of Machinists and Aviation Workers, District Lodge #70 has issued letters to Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Many Spirit AeroSystems employees held a rally last week to voice their opposition to the mandate.

In the letter to the heads of both aviation manufacturers, IAM District Lodge 70 president Cornell Beard requests that the companies show proof that vaccination policies are not unconstitutional and show proof that the natural immune system and antibodies are not safer or longer-lasting than the vaccination. There are 21 requests in all.

The union is trying to hire an attorney to fight the mandate, stating that it strongly opposes “any attempt of the company to mandate the COVID-19 Vaccination or force the COVID-19 Vaccination upon any IAM represented employees by the threat or coercion.”

The aviation companies have pointed to an executive order from President Biden which requires shots for all employees of a federal contractor as a reason for the mandate. Spirit AeroSystems said that as a federal contractor, frequent testing is not an option for employees who wish to opt-out of getting vaccinated.

