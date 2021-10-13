Advertisement

KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka

Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early Wednesday to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Fillmore in the Ward-Meade neighborhood.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were executing a search warrant early Wednesday at a residence in central Topeka.

KBI agents were at a home in the 200 block of S.W. Fillmore, in the city’s Ward-Meade neighborhood.

Agents at the scene told 13 NEWS that no injuries had been reported and that there was no threat to the community.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the search warrant was being executed by the KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force.

The Topeka Police Department also was on the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

