Kansans could see more mosquitoes, cockroaches before winter sets in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see more mosquitoes and cockroaches before colder weather sets in according to a national pest forecast.

The National Pest Management Association says its bi-annual Bug Barometer forecast is a seasonal projection of pest pressure and activity residents can expect to see in their regions based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. The group’s team of entomologists said a mild, wet summer season will increase pest activity throughout much of the nation as forecasts show a looming bitter cold winter.

“As much as we all enjoy spending time outdoors and soaking in the summer weather, prolonged periods of warm temperatures throughout the U.S. will heighten pest pressure this fall, allowing stinging insects as well as disease-transmitting pests like ticks and mosquitoes to overstay their welcome in certain regions of the U.S.,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist for the NPMA.

When temperatures begin to drop, NPMA said residents should remain vigilant for signs of unwanted invaders and prioritize necessary prevention measures to keep homes pest-free.

“Much like their human counterparts, rodents and overwintering pests including boxelder bugs and cluster flies will scurry indoors to escape the elements forecasted for the upcoming winter season,” said Fredericks. “While small in size, rodents can spread 35 diseases to humans and are capable of chewing through wood and electrical wires, increasing the risk of electrical fires. As such, it is crucial to work with a licensed pest control professional at the very first sign of an infestation before it gets out of hand.”

Based on the analysis, NPMA said the entire nation will see an increase in pest pressure.

In the North Central U.S., NPMA said the early onset of above-average snowfall in the southern part of the region could drive rodents overwintering pests like boxelder bugs and cluster flies indoors early as they search for shelter. A mild winter could also lead to increased tick activity throughout the region.

In the South Central U.S., NPMA said wet conditions over the summer will have allowed mosquito and cockroach populations to thrive. However, it said the early onset of cold conditions could result in a drop in activity. With forecasts calling for colder winter conditions, rodents and overwintering pests like multicolored Asian ladybeetles are expected to move indoors to find shelter.

For more information or to see predictions for other regions, click HERE.

