Junction City High Senior Brysen Taylor has already penned 5 books

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY (WIBW) - Junction City High School senior, author and Good Kid Brysen Taylor’s passion for writing began in his early years, with him completing his first short story in kindergarten.

Taylor continued to ignite and strengthen the fire for writing within him, beginning his first full-fledged book in fifth grade. The process of creating a publishing-ready book took years for Taylor, but in 2019, as a sophomore in high school, he finally saw his name on the cover of “Dark Hearts 1: Dead Light.”

“It’s kind of wild, because all the time I just kind of write them, and write them, and write them, and I just never thought I’d see my name anywhere other than the actual book that I typed,” Taylor said. “I think at some point I’m just going to wake up and it’s going to be my sophomore year again and I’m writing this one, preparing for publishing, and I’m just like ‘Wait, was this a whole vision or like a dream or something like that, or was I living in a fantasy world that I created?’”

After his first release, Taylor has published four additional books, each diving into the world of murder, mystery, thrill, crime, and even the supernatural. The titles include "The Reoccurring", "The Broken Kingdom Book 1: The Scorching Desert", "My Dark Tragedies Book 1: Haunted Past", and his most recent, a sequel to his first book, "Dark Hearts 2: Rising Demons."

Junction City High School’s unique academic structure within the four career academies (Freshman Success Academy; Business, Public Service and Hospitality; Science, Engineering and Health; Fine Arts and Human Services) has helped Taylor in being able to focus much of his time on his passion for writing.

“It’s so centered on one thing. Say the academies didn’t exist, and it was all random classes. I don’t think we’d be as organized, because then I wouldn’t be able to put all my thoughts on one line and be like, ‘This is what I can do every day,’” Taylor said.

Overall, Taylor hopes his success motivates others who may be contemplating taking that leap of faith.

“Keep going for it, because eventually, if you don’t take a stand in writing your own books or doing whatever you want to do in life, then it’s not going to happen if you don’t go for it,” Taylor said.

As for Taylor, he’s nowhere near closing the chapter on his career as an author. We’re sure he’s on the right storyline and 13 joins in the praise for this outstanding area teen.

