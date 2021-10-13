Advertisement

Jayhawks make up half of All-Big 12 Preseason Team, Martin POY

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three of the six men’s basketball players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team will be wearing crimson and blue this season.

Seniors Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin were all selected to the team, the league announced Wednesday.

The trio joins Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, Texas’s Marcus Carr and Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. to round out the preseason team.

Despite having not played a game for KU yet, Martin was also named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Arizona State transfer joins the Jayhawks for his final season. As a Sun Devil, he was a three-time All-Pac-12 Selection, earning first team nods his junior and senior seasons. He led the Pac-12 last season with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 in conference play.

Agbaji and McCormack ranked first and second last year in points per game for the Jayhawks.

KU opens the season in an exhibition game against Emporia State Nov. 3. They tip off the regular season against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic Nov. 9.

