Advertisement

GoFundMe organized for 11-year-old drive-by shooting victim

GoFundMe for 11-year-old shooting victim
GoFundMe for 11-year-old shooting victim(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the 11-year-old victim of a drive-by shooting in east Wichita this week.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of E. Harding. When police arrived to the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the gunshot caused significant damage. A cousin of the victim is asking for financial support for the family as the girl recovers.

“The bullet is lodged in her spine between L4 and L5 (vertebrae),” the page reads. “(Her) parents are missing work and staying (at the hospital). They need help with” food, expenses and bills.

The shooter is still at-large. You are asked to call police if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned

Latest News

Homestead Assisted Living residents and staff fully vaccinated, no longer need masks
Homestead Assisted Living residents and staff fully vaccinated, no longer need masks
Best friends Tara, Claire, and Laina pose together at Seaman Middle School during Down Syndrome...
Teens shine positive light on disabilities for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
13 News at 10pm
FILE
Railroad crossing closes east of Emmett following car accident
FILE
Local law enforcement agencies get over $800K from Dept. of Justice to boost departments