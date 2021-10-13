Advertisement

ESU soccer climbs to No. 3 in the country

#4 EMPORIA STATE COMES FROM BEHIND FOR 5-3 WIN OVER NORTHEASTERN STATE(Don Weast, Emporia State Athletics | Don Weast, Emporia State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s soccer team continues to climb in the national polls.

Coming off a 5-3 win over Northeastern State over the weekend, the Hornets (11-0-1) are now ranked third in the country.

This week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll ranks the Hornets one slot higher than last week.

ESU is on a 16-match unbeaten streak. Their last official loss for Emporia State came to Central Missouri in overtime in Oct. 2019.

The Hornets return to play 7:00 p.m. Friday, taking on Central Oklahoma (8-3-1) in Edmond.

