Advertisement

Enigma nightclub suspected shooter to be extradited back to Kansas

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured five other people at a downtown Wichita nightclub.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it could take up to ten days before the man accused of a deadly shooting at Enigma Nightclub is back in Wichita.

Keshawn Dawson was arrested in Phoenix on Monday. He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injuring five others at the Oldtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the day after Labor Day.

Wichita police said Dawson was arrested without incident. The district attorney’s office said Dawson is not fighting extradition.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned

Latest News

FILE
Local law enforcement agencies get over $800K from Dept. of Justice to boost departments
FILE
Rep. Mann works to recover Americans, allies still stranded in Afghanistan
FILE
Kansas legislators promise more redistricting town halls on the way
Amanda's Bakery Creations held their official ribbon cutting ceremony in Topeka's Fairlawn Plaza
New bakery, coming soon, makes their items 100% from scratch
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks make up half of All-Big 12 Preseason Team, Martin POY