Dillon’s holds hiring fair to meet holiday numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dillons held a hiring fair looking to hire more than 100 associates for all six of its Topeka stores.

The Topeka locations have open positions in just about every department, from the front lines to the warehouse with full and part-time options available. The positions come with benefits such as tuition reimbursement and lots of great advancement opportunities for Dillon’s employees.

The NE Kansas District HR Leader for the stores said the chain is looking to increase staff for the holiday season and beyond.

“We’re definitely seeing some increased traffic in our stores, be that on a customer basis, but also with more associates coming on looking for work as well,” said HR Leader Philip Johnson. “I think we are seeing a little bit of an increase in traffic with regard to that.”

Kroger’s website is offering applications to anyone interested.

