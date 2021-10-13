Council Grove man jailed after stolen tractor found on his property

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after a stolen farm tractor was found on his property.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 12, deputies investigated a report of a farm tractor that had been stolen from a property near 1900 Rd. and V Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led to a search warrant that was conducted at 1594 S. 1300 Rd. As a result of the warrant, the stolen tractor was located and the suspect, Clyde F. Pollock, 41, of Council Grove, was arrested.

Pollock was booked into the Morris Co. Jail around 11 p.m. for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. He was also booked on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement and two misdemeanors for vehicle registration violations.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Council Grove Police Department for its help in the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.