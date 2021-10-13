Advertisement

Council Grove man jailed after stolen tractor found on his property

Clyde Pollock, 41
Clyde Pollock, 41(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after a stolen farm tractor was found on his property.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 12, deputies investigated a report of a farm tractor that had been stolen from a property near 1900 Rd. and V Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led to a search warrant that was conducted at 1594 S. 1300 Rd. As a result of the warrant, the stolen tractor was located and the suspect, Clyde F. Pollock, 41, of Council Grove, was arrested.

Pollock was booked into the Morris Co. Jail around 11 p.m. for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. He was also booked on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement and two misdemeanors for vehicle registration violations.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Council Grove Police Department for its help in the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

FILE - Cockroach, winged adult
Kansans could see more mosquitoes, cockroaches before winter sets in
Townsite Tower (534 Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS)
Topeka Fire Dept. runs fire drill at Townsite Tower
FILE
Kansas AG worries about well-being of children as Facebook pauses new project with Senate hearings underway
Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute