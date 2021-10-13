Advertisement

Area kids Put the Brakes on Fatalities with winning posters, videos

KDOT Put the Brake on Fatalities Day - Raynee Eddy, of Inman(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area kids have Put the Brakes on Fatalities with their contest-winning posters and videos, which garnered them so pretty cool prizes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says area kids have been announced as winners in two statewide contests as part of the national safety campaign Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day.

For the poster contest, KDOT said Annika Mick, of Manhattan, Emma Kuhlman, of Topeka, and Rayne Eddy, of Inman, are the winners. Each student was chosen as a regional winner and will get a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. It said a total of 638 Kansas kids ages 5-13 participated in this contest.

As statewide winners in their age categories, KDOT said the students will also get a Kindle Fire tablet from the KTA, a $50 gift card from the Fuel True/Independent Energy and Convenience and movie passes from AAA Kansas. In addition, the students’ school, class or booster club will get $200.

For the video contest, KDOT said students from St. John - Hudson Tigers USD 350 won first place. They will get the first choice of a GoPro, a DJI Stabilizer and a DJI Drone, and the grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will get $500.

KDOT said two groups of students from Eudora Schools captured second and third place in the video contest. Each will get one of the remaining prizes listed above. It said there were a total of 33 entries from teens throughout Kansas.

To see the winning videos, click HERE.

KDOT said organizations that teamed up for the safety campaign include KDOT, KTA, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, AAA of Kansas, Kansas Contractors Association and the Federal Highway Administration - Kansas division.

Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is a national effort to increase roadway safety and reduce all traffic fatalities. For more information, click HERE.

