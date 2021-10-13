Advertisement

72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on another female.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Topeka woman is facing charges for pulling gun on another female.

According to the Topeka Police Department Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker, Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday morning.

Spiker says around 10:30 a.m., Topeka Police Officers were called to the 1200 block of SW Lincoln St. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

She says Ortega had pulled a gun on an adult female victim.

Ortega was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault and Domestic battery.

No other information was released.

