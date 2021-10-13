Advertisement

2 killed in small plane crash in flight bound for Salina

Plane crash graphic.
Plane crash graphic.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar crashed near Waukesha, Wisconsin. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the plane went down in the Village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha.

Both people aboard were killed, the sheriff’s office said. No one on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration officials told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the plane took off from Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee and was headed to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, when it went down at 9:35 a.m.

An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the scene on Wednesday.

