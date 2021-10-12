Wichita police offer $1,000 reward, release video of suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left 11-year-old injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the community’s help regarding a reported drive-by on Tuesday that injured left an 11-year-old girl injured. WPD is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asking the community for information regarding a reported drive-by on Tuesday that... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Anyone with information can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 21C063120.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a drive-by call at a home in the 1400 block of North Harding. Officers arrived at the home to find it had been damaged by a gunshot. Inside the home, officers located an 11-year-old girl who had been shot lying in bed. She was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Calling parties reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing an unknown type of vehicle leaving north on Harding and then west towards Oliver.

“This is not believed to be a random incident, and someone knows information on who is involved,” WPD Captain Jason Stephens said. “We have one goal, and that is to hold the offender accountable, especially when it involves an innocent child victim, but we need the community’s help.”

Robert Shelby lives in the neighborhood. He said the incident makes him mad.

“Come by my house and let’s see what happens. That’s how mad I am. This is my neighborhood, I’ve worked my butt off to clean this neighborhood up. I’m buying my home, my home is mine, I’m not going nowhere. I’m gonna live and die right here, this is my neighborhood, all these people around here are families, they’re not just neighbors they’re family, I protect my family,” said Shelby.

So far, no one is in custody. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

