Two Topeka women behind bars after drugs found in stolen vehicle with children inside

Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)
Shalena Broadway (right) Jessica Riley-Perkins (left)(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women are behind bars after a Shawnee Co. deputy found drugs in a stolen vehicle, along with two children, during a traffic stop late Monday night.

Following a traffic stop near SW 10th St. and SW Wanamaker Rd. late Monday night, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two women are behind bars for aggravated child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

On Monday, Oct. 11, just before 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan, which had been reported stolen to the Topeka Police Department.

Deputies said there were two adult females, as well as an 8- and an 11-year-old girl, inside the vehicle. During the stop, deputies found illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Shalena N. Broadway, 29, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for a warrant out of Jackson Co., as well s possession of methamphetamine, aggravated endangerment of a child, felony theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while licenses suspended, identity theft, forgery and burglary to a vehicle.

The passenger, Jessica D. Riley-Perkins, 27, of Topeka, was also booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, identity theft, forgery and burglary to a vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

