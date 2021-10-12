Advertisement

Two arrested after TPD executes narcotics search warrant

Erasto Ortega (Left) James Funkhouse (Right)
Erasto Ortega (Left) James Funkhouse (Right)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed by the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force.

Topeka Police say the unit searched a home in the 1600 block of SW Harrison as part of an ongoing investigation. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Erasto Ortega, 64, was arrested for meth and marijuana possession. James Funkhouser II, 51, was booked for a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co.

