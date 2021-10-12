Advertisement

Tuesday forecast: Mild and breezy today, severe weather tonight

Be prepared for warnings tonight
By Doug Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the risk for severe weather tonight. While the highest risk for severe weather will be in western Kansas this evening and storms weakening as they progress eastward, that doesn’t mean we won’t have a few warnings with wind being the primary threat. While the tornado threat is very low it still does exist so storms do need to be monitored for the possibility of a brief spin up.

The biggest uncertainty is the storm chance from 7pm to midnight with the main system moving through from about 1am-7am. It will be a quick moving storm system which will limit the flooding potential however because heavy rain is possible, flooding could occur in those areas that got heavy rain Sunday night. Despite all hazards possible, wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be the primary concern.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47
Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47(WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms this evening, better chance after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Leftover storms mainly east of HWY 75 through 9am. Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

There will be another storm system moving through Thursday into Thursday night. This may end up being our last rain chance for a while. This will come with a cold front that will keep highs for most areas in the upper 50s to mid 60s for a chilly Friday with gusts up to 25 mph. Uncertainty exists on cloud coverage on Friday however clearing skies with winds diminishing are expected Friday night which will set-up lows in the low 40s for many spots if not in the 30s.

This weekend is shaping up to be a typical Fall like weekend with sunny skies, winds around 10 mph and highs in the mid-upper 60s Saturday with upper 60s-low 70s Sunday. There is a possibility both days are warmer. Regardless, Sunday will be the warmer day.

Taking Action:

  1. Have a way to receive warnings tonight: Weather radio, StormCall or another app on your phone that will wake you. Most warnings may occur between midnight and sunrise. On the low but not impossible chance of a tornado warning, have your tornado shelter ready to go with supplies including shoes so you’re not trying to find them in the middle of the night.
  2. Another chance of rain and storms may develop Thursday afternoon continuing into Thursday night. As of now severe weather is unlikely but check back for updates.
  3. With the potential for some areas to get down in the 30s Saturday morning we’re continuing to keep an eye on the possibility for frost however most spots will be in the low 40s where frost won’t be an issue.
All hazards are possible with storms after 5pm. Highest risk is midnight to sunrise on Wednesday with wind being the primary hazard(SPC/WIBW)
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors(SPC/WIBW)

