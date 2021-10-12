Topekans can have a chance to taste Blue Moose’s new menu items

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka bar is preparing for guests after two weeks of renovations.

The Blue Moose in Topeka has been closed for remodeling since the beginning of the month, but it’s coming back this week. The bar will open to the public this Friday, ready to share its new renovations, and even some new dishes. Before that, though, Blue moose is offering tickets for a half-off dinner event tomorrow and Thursday.

”We updated the menu a bit. it’s got some fun new flavors in, everything’s made from scratch,” Kitchen Manager Bryan Sparling said. “We’re re-training some of the front of the house and we have a new cocktail list. There’s definitely going to be some fun new things to try. We’re up scaling things a bit to just do something fun and different for us, something fun and new for the customers.”

Blue Moose is offering tickets for dinner Oct. 13, lunch and dinner on Oct. 14 with everything 50% off. Reservations are required to attend the events done through Eventbrite. The tickets for each can be found at these links:

Oct. 13 dinner

Oct. 14 Lunch

Oct. 15 Dinner

