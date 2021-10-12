Advertisement

Topeka High’s Nija Canady commits to Stanford

Topeka High pitcher Nija Canady poses with the Stanford coaching staff (from left to right:...
Topeka High pitcher Nija Canady poses with the Stanford coaching staff (from left to right: Cardinal head coach Jessica Allister, Nija Canady, Assistant Coach Tori Nyberg and Associate Head Coach Jessica Merchant).(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High stand out athlete Nija Canady told 13 News she will play softball at Stanford University.

Canady made the announcement Tuesday, October 12, 2021 surrounded by family and friends on 13 News.

The Trojan superstar athlete made was a dominant force on the diamond. She helped lead undefeated Topeka High to their first ever softball State Title.

She was nearly untouchable during her junior season on the mound. She pitched 107.2 innings, had a perfect 22-0 record, held a .260 ERA while striking out 226 batters. 48 of her strikeouts came in the state tournament.

Canady was also a force at the plate. She blasted 13 home runs and logged 49 RBIs while maintaining a .479 batting average. For her incredible season, she was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Softball Player of the Year and she was named a MaxPreps All-American.

Off the diamond, she was one of the best high school basketball players in the state. She’s helped lead Topeka High to two runner-up finishes in state.

Canady joins a Cardinal program led by head coach Jessica Allister. She’s been the head coach at Stanford for the past four seasons. She’s compiled a record of 112-77 (.593), including three straight winning seasons. She’s led the Cardinal to two postseason appearances.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik...
Skylar Thompson named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured...
Chiefs place Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve
Washburn's Tyler Geiman
MIAA releases preseason basketball polls
Rossville running back Corey Catron runs in a touchdown and points to the sky in honor of his...
Rossville’s Corey Catron honors late mom after every touchdown