Topeka High’s Nija Canady commits to Stanford

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High stand out athlete Nija Canady told 13 News she will play softball at Stanford University.

Canady made the announcement Tuesday, October 12, 2021 surrounded by family and friends on 13 News.

The Trojan superstar athlete made was a dominant force on the diamond. She helped lead undefeated Topeka High to their first ever softball State Title.

She was nearly untouchable during her junior season on the mound. She pitched 107.2 innings, had a perfect 22-0 record, held a .260 ERA while striking out 226 batters. 48 of her strikeouts came in the state tournament.

Canady was also a force at the plate. She blasted 13 home runs and logged 49 RBIs while maintaining a .479 batting average. For her incredible season, she was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Softball Player of the Year and she was named a MaxPreps All-American.

Off the diamond, she was one of the best high school basketball players in the state. She’s helped lead Topeka High to two runner-up finishes in state.

Canady joins a Cardinal program led by head coach Jessica Allister. She’s been the head coach at Stanford for the past four seasons. She’s compiled a record of 112-77 (.593), including three straight winning seasons. She’s led the Cardinal to two postseason appearances.

