Stormont Vail calls for accountability in medical, science field following Lacks lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent lawsuit revealed cells from Henrietta Lacks had been stolen to advance medicine, including in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, Stormont Vail Health has called for greater accountability in the medical and science field.

Stormont Vail Health says 70 years after her death, Henrietta Lacks’ story is not over. It said descendants of Lacks’ filed a lawsuit on the 70th anniversary of her death against a biotech company for its commercialization of a cell line started with unauthorized use of tissue taken from her months before she died. That action triggered reminders, especially to those in the scientific and medical fields.

Stormont Vail said the lessons learned include:

Every person is to be respected in life and death;

Race should never affect the care provided;

Consent should always be given for specimens, as well as treatment, procedures and other medical interventions.

Stormont Vail said the descendants of Lacks, a 31-year-old Black mother of five who died on Oct. 4, 1951, from cervical cancer, filed the suit against Thermo Fisher Scientific.

According to the suit, Lacks had been a patient at Johns Hopkins Hospital when tissue was removed from her for diagnosis and treatment. The tissue was then also provided to a doctor who used it for research. In this lab, the suit alleges the cells survived and began to replicate unusually fast. The doctor began to distribute cell lines to other scientists without the knowledge or consent of Lacks, as was the practice at the time.

Lacks’ descendants allege that Thermo Fisher Scientific commercialized and profited from the HeLa cell line even after it was made aware of the unethical origins and never compensated the family. HeLa takes the first two letters of Henrietta Lacks’ first and last name.

Stormont Vail said HeLa cells have been used for scientific research and are linked with much of modern science. It said the cells were used in the discoveries and development of treatments for cancer, immunology, infectious disease, vaccines against COVID-19 and in the development of in vitro fertilization. It said Lacks’ family did not learn of the use of the cells for medical research until the 1970′s and since that time, stronger rules have been developed for consent and use of specimens.

According to the health network, a book published in 2010 by science writer Rebecca Skloot, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, brought the details of Lacks’ life and cell line to the spotlight. The book was later made into an HBO movie.

Today, Stormont Vail said Lacks’ story highlights racial inequities in the research and medical care systems. It said Lacks was treated in a segregated ward at Johns Hopkins, which was one fo the few hospitals to provide medical care to people of color at the time. The nation recently saw health inequities illustrated in the COVID-19 pandemic, when racial and ethnic minority groups saw higher rates of infection and death from the virus.

Stormont Vail said health inequities today are rooted in historical events, like Lacks’ experience and the Tuskegee study of untreated syphilis in African American males in which informed consent was never collected and appropriate treatment was never given.

The health network said the scientific community must acknowledge in a greater way that HeLa cells came from a Black woman, a real person who was a mother and part of an extended family. Henrietta Lacks’ legacy is that her cells have impacted the care for individuals and families around the world.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, Stormont Vail Health said it has 30 COVID-positive inpatients. It said the percentage of patients hospitalized over the past month that have not been vaccinated is at 80%. From Monday, it said there were 10 COVID discharges and no deaths.

As for outpatient care, Stormont Vail said it has 38 patients in its COVID-19 Enhanced Primary Care program.

The percentage of patients testing positive for the virus in the past seven days is at 8.6% and the percentage of those that have tested positive in the past seven days and are not vaccinated is at 73%.

Stormont Vail Health said it has administered 91,614 COVID vaccinations including first, second and booster doses.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said it has 10 COVID-positive inpatients, with 58% of those unvaccinated. It said its CCU is still above capacity at 106% and its Medical and Surgical Unit is at 99% capacity.

Since Monday, St. Francis said it has been able to accept three direct patient transfers, but was unable to accept nine requests for direct admissions. It said there is only one employee in isolation due to the virus.

St. Francis said 77% of its staff are fully vaccinated ahead of its Dec. 1 deadline. It said it encourages all members of the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

