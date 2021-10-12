Advertisement

Small quake shakes area SE of Solomon

By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook parts of east-central Kansas Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 5 miles southeast of Solomon around 10:23 a.m. local time.

The epicenter was about 28 miles WSW of Junction City and 16 miles east of Salina.

Damage reports were not available, however, quakes under 3.0 magnitude rarely cause damage.

