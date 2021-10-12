Advertisement

Skylar Thompson named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik...
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named one of thirty nominees for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Three college football student-athletes will be selected as nominees ten times throughout the 2021 season by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Thompson joins Alex Keith (DE, Washington and Jefferson College) and Jeremiah Moon (LB, Florida).

The K-State star went down with a a season-ending injury to his throwing arm in the third week of the 2020 season against Texas Tech. He needed surgery to recover.

Instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, Thompson chose to return to Manhattan for his final season.

He suffered another scare this season against Southern Illinois, going down with a knee injury. He was able to return after three weeks, making his second debut against Oklahoma with 330 passing yards and 3 TDs.

Three winners of the 30 nominees will be chosen for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award in December. Those three will then be recognized at a special ceremony during the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

