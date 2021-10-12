Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA expects to receive findings from officer-involved shooting investigation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Findings from the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Topeka are on their way to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jesse Lees, 33, was shot and killed by three officers after pointing a gun at them during a foot chase on Sept. 10.

Lees, a suspect in a murder earlier that week, ran after being pulled over by officers.

Per state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into the shooting.

After about a month of investigation, KBI’s findings are being sent to Shawnee Co. District Attorney mike Kagay, who expected to receive them on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations

Latest News

Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Kids under 5 in Riley, Pottawatomie Counties can expand their home libraries for free
Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka
Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka
Topeka High pitcher Nija Canady poses with the Stanford coaching staff (from left to right:...
Topeka High’s Nija Canady commits to Stanford
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman's car on Fort Riley Blvd.
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman's car on Fort Riley Blvd.
Shawnee Co. DA expects to receive findings from officer-involved shooting investigation
District Attorney expects to receive results of officer-involved shooting investigation