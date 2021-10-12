Shawnee Co. DA expects to receive findings from officer-involved shooting investigation
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Findings from the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Topeka are on their way to the District Attorney’s Office.
Jesse Lees, 33, was shot and killed by three officers after pointing a gun at them during a foot chase on Sept. 10.
Lees, a suspect in a murder earlier that week, ran after being pulled over by officers.
Per state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into the shooting.
After about a month of investigation, KBI’s findings are being sent to Shawnee Co. District Attorney mike Kagay, who expected to receive them on Tuesday.
