As severe weather expected Tuesday night, Emergency Management urges Kansans to be prepared

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As severe weather is expected in the area on Tuesday night, not discluding the chance of tornadoes, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has urged Kansans to be weather aware and prepared.

While April, May and June are usually dubbed “tornado season” in Kansas, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management says severe weather can blow in at any time, so it is important to stay vigilant and prepared for anything from thunderstorms, straight-line winds, torrential rain, hail and tornadoes to freezing rain, sleet and blizzards.

When severe weather is in the forecast, the Division said Kansans can stay tuned to an NOAA weather radio or any local television or radio station for weather alerts and emergency instructions.

Emergency Management said Kansans should be weather aware on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, as severe thunderstorms are forecast for the west and central regions of the state with winds gusting up to 75 miles per hour and large hail being the main concern. It said tornadoes are possible in the southwest and south-central regions of the state.

In the eastern part of the state, the Division said residents can expect thunderstorms late Tuesday night with high winds and hail, however, the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.

“Staying informed of weather conditions is one of the best things you can do to be prepared,” said Devan Tucking, Recovery Section Chief, Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “If you don’t have a weather radio, download a weather app to your phone that will notify you when severe weather is in your area.”

KDEM said residents should start home preparedness by brainstorming with family members, playing a game of “What do we do if...?” and discussing possible weather-related emergencies that could occur. Then, it said to decide how to best prepare for what could happen, where to find shelter and how to keep in contact if family members get separated.

The Division said the next step is to make a home emergency kit that has all the basic essentials for every member of the family to survive for at least three days. It said a home emergency kit should include nonperishable food, water (one gallon per person, per day), medications, extra clothes, flashlights, batteries, battery-operated NOAA weather radio, blankets and other necessities. If families already have a kit, it said they should check supplies and refresh outdated food, medicine, batteries and other perishables.

KDEM said Kansans should ensure their emergency preparedness kits include supplies for pets, including food, water, bedding, medication and other pet essentials.

Emergency Management also said residents should avoid travel, if they can, during severe weather conditions. If travel is absolutely necessary, it said residents should make sure someone knows their itinerary and stay on top of road conditions along a planned travel route. State road and travel conditions can be found on the Kansas Department of Transportation website, which is updated 24/7.

For more information about how to construct a home or car emergency kit, click HERE.

To stay up-to-date on the latest Kansas weather, sign up for push alerts in our 13 NEWS mobile Weather app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store or check WIBW.com for frequent updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.