Rossville’s Corey Catron honors late mom after every touchdown

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A touchdown means 6 points on the scoreboard.

“Under the lights on Friday nights,” Corey Catron, Rossville senior running back, said. “There’s nothing like it, honestly.”

But for Corey Catron, a score -

“He works his tail off.” Vern Catron, Corey Catron’s father, said.

Is worth so much more

“Every day I think of her.” Corey Catron said.

The Catron’s are a tight knit family.

“Oh, they’re top of my list,” Corey Catron said. “The family that we have is just unmatched where someone gets hurt or someone gets sick. We’re all there for each other.”

They needed to hold each other together when tragedy struck.

“I had to put my big boy pants on,” Vern Catron said. “‘Hey Vern, you’ve got four kids back home. You’ve got to buck up dude.’”

In late 2014, Corey’s mom Vicky Catron began her battle.

“I noticed her speech was getting a little bit different,” Vern Catron said. “She went to the dentist appointment and the dentist noticed the texture of her tongue, it was a little bit swollen. He called me the next day and says, I think you need to call your doctor and get checked on this. ASAP.”

She was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare protein deficiency that attacks central organs. No cure exists.

“So we’re like ‘Oh. We got this. We got this,’” Vern Catron said. “But, we had no idea that we were talking months.

On May 19, 2015, Vicki passed away.

“Dad came walking up,” Corey Catron said. “Not showing very much emotion at the time. But, once he walked in, he started to break down.”

“There’s just part of you that’s gone,” Vern Catron said. “That’s just gone.”

As the years past, Corey became a star for the Rossville football team.

“Just trying to make her proud in anything and everything I do.” Corey Catron said.

As he broke free for a touchdown.

“It was last year against St. Marys.” Corey Catron said.

He found a way to honor his mother.

“Halfway through the run I realized I was going to score and kind of just came up with it then and ever since then I’ve done it every time.” Corey Catron said.

A point to the sky and to his mom, watching from above.

“I thought it was pretty awesome that he did it,” Vern Catron said. “I asked him why he did it. He said he’s just felt her there.”

“I know she’s up there watching down on me every time I do something, even if it’s not on the football field.” Corey Catron said.

