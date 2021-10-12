Pair arrested following incident at Manhattan Dairy Queen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested following an incident Friday night at a Manhattan restaurant, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:54 p.m. Friday at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill store at 1015 N. 3rd St.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers filed a report for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, domestic battery, battery, criminal damage to property, criminal threat and violation of a protection order in connection with the incident.

A 38-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were listed as the victims in the case.

Riley County police officials said two men forced entry into the store while holding a club, then chased the male victim outside and battered him and the female victim.

Cornelius Lee Sisson, 37, and Kenneth Durell Dotson, 38, both of Manhattan, were arrested in connection with the incident, according to Riley County police officials.

Sisson was arrested in connection with two counts of battery; aggravated assault; criminal damage to property; aggravated burglary; and criminal threat. He was being held in the Riley County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Dotson was arrested in connection with domestic battery; battery; aggravated assault; criminal damage to property; violation of a protection order; and aggravated burglary. Dotson was being held in the Riley County Jail on a $24,000 bond.

Additional details weren’t available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.