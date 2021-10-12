No debate about it, these Silver Lake twins are a dynamic duo

SILVER LAKE (WIBW) -- Meet the Sexton twins! As they enter their sophomore year, Allie and Drake Sexton have already accomplished something not many other high school students have. They have competed on the national stage as part of the district’s Debate and Forensics Team. Allie qualified for nationals in Humorous Interpretation and competed this summer, while Drake was named to the District World Schools team. Both Allie and Drake had an amazing year competing where they placed in multiple tournaments, qualified for state and helped Silver Lake win regionals. In addition, both Allie and Drake competed in the Flint Hills NSDA National Congress Qualifier - Allie in Senate and Drake in House. Both Allie and Drake were part of a four-person team who brought home 3rd place trophy from state debate, as well.

The twins have found other ways to be involved at school, outside of Debate and Forensics. They are highly involved in theatre and spent much of their summer volunteering at the Helen Hocker Theatre. Allie participates in select choir and Drake is part of STUCO. We are excited to see where their high school Debate and Forensics career takes them!

