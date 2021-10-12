New soybean crushing facility to bring over $325 million investment to SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new soybean crushing facility will bring an over $325 million investment to Southeast Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she applauds plans from Bartlett, a Savage Company, to invest $325 million in a large soybean crushing facility project in Montgomery Co. that will create 50 new jobs in SE Kansas.

“Agriculture-based and renewable energy businesses are major economic drivers in Kansas, and I am extremely pleased to see Bartlett recognize just how ideal this location is for the future of their operations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Powered by Kansas’ outstanding infrastructure and talented workforce, I’m confident Bartlett’s new project will be a tremendous success and have a significant economic impact on the region and our state as a whole.”

Gov. Kelly said the facility will be one of nine Bartlett grain facilities in the Sunflower State. She said soybean crushing facilities crush soybeans into a meal, soak them in a solvent and distill them to produce refined soybean oil. The oil and byproducts are used to produce renewable fuels, food products and animal feed.

According to the Kansas Governor, the new operation will be able to handle about 38.5 million bushels of soybeans each year, about 110,000 bushels per day.

Other than the 50 full-time jobs planned with the new facility, Gov. Kelly said additional jobs will be supported during the construction of the facility and the supporting infrastructure.

“With our strategic location in the middle of the country and our strong agricultural roots, I’m absolutely thrilled that Bartlett chose Kansas as the place to locate this impressive new facility,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We know they had other states in the region to choose from, so I am proud but not surprised that they selected Kansas as the winning location for this project. It’s proof of their visionary approach, and of the strong assets in Kansas, we have to offer ag-based and renewable energy companies.”

Gov. Kelly said Bartlett is Savage’s growth-oriented agribusiness which focuses on grain merchandising, flour milling and feed manufacturing and has been family-owned and operated for over a century.

According to Gov. Kelly, Savage is a global provider of industrial infrastructure and supply chain services and is working with partners throughout the agriculture and energy sectors to develop renewable energy assets and services throughout the nation.

“This is an important milestone for our project, enabling infrastructure investment in Kansas that accelerates the nation’s transition to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable transportation system,” Bartlett President Bob Knief said. “We appreciate the County Commissioners’ recognition of the long-term benefits this plant will provide by expanding markets for area producers and agribusiness and driving economic growth in Montgomery County and Southeast Kansas. With strong demand for soybean products, we look forward to our crushing facility supporting farming families in the Midwest and playing a vital role in multiple supply chains including renewable diesel production.”

Gov. Kelly said South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad plans to provide rails services for the new facility, which will connect them to a network of Class 1 carriers. The investment will also encourage rail improvements that benefit SE Kansas as well as the logistics, renewable energy and agriculture industries in the state.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.