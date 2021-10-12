MIAA releases preseason basketball polls

(WIBW) - The MIAA released its preseason basketball polls Tuesday, with league coaches picking the Washburn men to finish second and Emporia State women fourth.

Brett Ballard’s squad is coming off an MIAA Tournament championship last season. The Ichabods are slated 12 points behind the defending NCAA Division II National Champions and MIAA regular season champions, Northwest Missouri.

The Ichabods return four starters from last season’s 20-7 team. The ‘Bods are led by senior guard Tyler Geiman, a third-team D2CCA All-American and first-team all-MIAA selection last season. Geiman averaged 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 6.0 apg in 2020-21.

After a 12-12 performance in 2020-21, the Washburn women are picked to finish sixth this season. The ‘Bods return 12 letterwinners, including all five starters.

League coaches picked the Lady Hornets to finish fourth in the MIAA. Toby Wynn’s squad earned two first-place votes.

The Emporia State women reached the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Regional last season with an 18-7 record. ESU has finished in the top three of the MIAA or advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship game 20 of the past 24 seasons.

Nine of ten players from last season’s team led by All-American Tre’Zure Jobe.

On the men’s side, the Hornets are picked to finish ninth. The ESU men finished 11-12 last season, marking the first year the Hornets have been at least .500 in MIAA play since 2013-14.

Jumah’Ri Turner, who averaged 18.8 ppg on a 51.1% clip from the field, leads four Hornets returning with starting experience.

2021-22 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points Washburn (1) – 157 points Central Oklahoma – 141 points Missouri Southern – 125 points Missouri Western – 115 points Fort Hays State – 112 points Rogers State – 88 points Pittsburg State – 86 points Emporia State – 78 points Lincoln – 60 points Central Missouri – 59 points Nebraska Kearney – 39 points Northeastern State – 31 points Newman – 14 points

2021-2022 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Fort Hays State (6) – 159 points Central Missouri (3) – 154 points Nebraska Kearney (3) – 153 points Emporia State (2) – 136 points Central Oklahoma – 121 points Washburn – 106 points Pittsburg State – 94 points Missouri Western – 78 points Missouri Southern – 71 points Northwest Missouri – 71 points Northeastern State – 49 points Rogers State – 34 points Lincoln – 24 points Newman – 24 points

