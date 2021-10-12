Marshall questions Biden Administration as businesses claim they could lose half of workforce due to COVID vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As businesses claim they will lose 30%-50% of their workforce due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements, Senator Roger Marshall questioned the Biden Administration on its plan to handle the inevitable unemployment spike.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he questioned U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training nominee Jose Javier Rodriguez about how he plans to handle the upcoming spike in unemployment rates caused by President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“We had record unemployment through the COVID pandemic,” said Sen. Marshall. “Kansas like many states just did horrible trying to filter through the unemployment issues. On top of this now, the White House has issued a vaccine mandate.”

Marshall said he has fielded calls from big and small businesses alike, telling him 30%-50% of their employees are not vaccinated and don’t plan to be.

“My phone again blowing up from small businesses, from big businesses. They are telling me maybe 30 to 50 percent of their line workers, the blue-collar workers are not vaccinated. They don’t plan on getting vaccinated,” said Marshall. “This is a personal choice they have made. This vaccine mandate is a slap in the face of so many people that ran to the battle.”

According to Marshall, nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers and police officers have developed natural immunities to the virus since there was no vaccine when they rushed in to help at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The natural immunity [is] well proven to be better than vaccines, but the CDC and this White House will not acknowledge natural immunity,” said Marshall.

Marshall believes this adds to record unemployment numbers.

“So you can see that we are on the path to more record numbers of people becoming unemployed because of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate,” he said. “You have little if any experience dealing with unemployment. When we see unemployment rates spike again in the next couple months due to this vaccine mandate, what is your plan to help Kansas and other states be able to handle the problem?”

Rodriguez said the President and the Administration are committed to getting vaccines to hospitals in order to protect lives and ensure schools remain open.

“If confirmed, my goal would be to carefully monitor the 53 unemployment systems to make sure the right people are getting the right benefits on time,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he would mostly aid in security and verification processes in the systems, as well as streamline them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.