Manhattan housing study launches with community meeting

Manhattan Welcomes You sign near Kansas River
Manhattan Welcomes You sign near Kansas River(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Isaac French
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Housing Study Steering Committee met Monday to discuss ideas before the launch of a city-wide housing study.

The study, led by Development Strategies Incorporated, and is preparing the numbers on housing conditions and trends in the little apple. The company invited community stakeholders and others in the real estate business to share what they think needs to be addressed the most in Manhattan housing.

“We heard a lot about some concerns about housing quality, and the need for more new construction to get the right kind of housing to fit the community’s needs,” Andy Pfister, with Development Strategies, said.

Pfister says the group will analyze what resources are needed by the city, and how much it can afford.

